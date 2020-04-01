Jackson
James Robert Cameron
Mr. James Robert Cameron, age 84, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was born on Monday, October 28, 1935, in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to the late Elbert Cameron and the late Mary Charles Richardson Cameron. James was a retired Senior Fueling Agent with Delta Airlines. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was a member of Towaliga Baptist Church and loved to do yardwork. James is preceded in death by his brothers, Floyd Dale Cameron, Bibb Ray Cameron, Elbert Richard Cameron, William Cameron, and Roy Cameron; sister, Mary Clyde Morgan.
James is survived by wife of 62 years, Jewell Cameron; sons, Keith Cameron and Rodney Cameron; grandson, Trent Cameron; great-granddaughter, Heaven Payne; sister, Nona Ruth Ghent, Joyce Hathcox, and Betty Joe Williams; several nieces and nephews.
A private service for Mr. James Cameron will be held. He will be buried at Towaliga Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested those desiring to make a contribution to St. Jude's Children Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate in memory of Mr. James Cameron. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Cameron family.
To plant a tree in memory of James Cameron as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.