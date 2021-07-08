Atlanta, GA Jacob (Big Jake) Hunter Godin of Jackson, GA passed away Monday July 5, 2021, at the age of 27. Jake, you are our SUN and everything we do revolves around you. You brought sunshine to everyone you met. Jake, you are our whole heart and on Monday, July 5, 2021, our heart stopped beating. At the age of 27, this was way too soon. The world was brighter with you in it big guy. He is survived by his loving parents Linda and Jared; his grandparents Natalie (Bubbie) Godin and Barbara Thornton; his Aunt Caryn, Aunt Brenda and Aunt Pam and Uncle Joe and Aunt Hilary; cousins Avital, Orly, Dafna; Uncle Danny; cousins, Joe and Annie; cousins, Chandler, Maddison, Rebeka, Travis, Brook and Christina; his beloved godchildren, Mikayla, Will and Savannah West; their parents, Chris and Kathryn West - They so loved their big Jake. Bane his beloved dog will also miss him and his hugs dearly, and there are way too many friends to list who he loved with his whole heart. Jake did not meet a stranger, as an only child we never hesitated to take him anywhere, whether it was a simple Jackson Lake Association meeting with all adults, or a trip designed for his age. At an early age we took him to New England (Jared's roots), and he quickly became a major Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins, and Celtic fan. His world revolves around family, friends, and sporting events. There will be a viewing at Sherrell Westbury Funeral home on Friday July 16th, from 4-8 for family and friends to say their goodbyes. His Celebration of Life services will be July 17th at Jackson United Methodist church at 1:00. Thank you so much for your love and support for our family during this difficult time. It means the world to us. This community means the world to us. In lieu of flowers we ask you to donate to Butts Mutts- Jake was so proud of us for doing this and helped with multiple fosters, or to a favorite charity of your choice in Jake's name. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Godin family.

Recommended for you +12 Pawsitively adorable: Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts Butts County Animal Control is currently closed to the public, but Butts Mutts is still working by appointment only. They are working diligently to get dogs in foster care, if not adopted, as quickly as possibly. Click for more.