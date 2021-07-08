Atlanta, GA Jacob (Big Jake) Hunter Godin of Jackson, GA passed away Monday July 5, 2021, at the age of 27. Jake, you are our SUN and everything we do revolves around you. You brought sunshine to everyone you met. Jake, you are our whole heart and on Monday, July 5, 2021, our heart stopped beating. At the age of 27, this was way too soon. The world was brighter with you in it big guy. He is survived by his loving parents Linda and Jared; his grandparents Natalie (Bubbie) Godin and Barbara Thornton; his Aunt Caryn, Aunt Brenda and Aunt Pam and Uncle Joe and Aunt Hilary; cousins Avital, Orly, Dafna; Uncle Danny; cousins, Joe and Annie; cousins, Chandler, Maddison, Rebeka, Travis, Brook and Christina; his beloved godchildren, Mikayla, Will and Savannah West; their parents, Chris and Kathryn West - They so loved their big Jake. Bane his beloved dog will also miss him and his hugs dearly, and there are way too many friends to list who he loved with his whole heart. Jake did not meet a stranger, as an only child we never hesitated to take him anywhere, whether it was a simple Jackson Lake Association meeting with all adults, or a trip designed for his age. At an early age we took him to New England (Jared's roots), and he quickly became a major Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins, and Celtic fan. His world revolves around family, friends, and sporting events. There will be a viewing at Sherrell Westbury Funeral home on Friday July 16th, from 4-8 for family and friends to say their goodbyes. His Celebration of Life services will be July 17th at Jackson United Methodist church at 1:00. Thank you so much for your love and support for our family during this difficult time. It means the world to us. This community means the world to us. In lieu of flowers we ask you to donate to Butts Mutts- Jake was so proud of us for doing this and helped with multiple fosters, or to a favorite charity of your choice in Jake's name. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Godin family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
Latest News
- HAL BRADY: God bless America
- MORRIS: To everything there is a season
- A man stabbed a Hong Kong police officer. Now people are calling him a hero
- Binx, cat who lived in the Champlain Towers South, was found near collapse site and reunited with family, mayor says
- The evidence from the collapsed Surfside condo is growing by the day, but the investigation could take years
Most Popular
Articles
- WTA roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances to Wimbledon final
- Suspect arrested and charged in killing of golf pro Gene Siller and two others
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Alabama woman leads high speed chase and crashes into officer's car, police say
- Purple to expand in McDonough, add 500 new jobs
- Fireworks cap off festive July 4th Red, White and Boom! in Jackson
- A Missouri couple says they dragged their feet on getting the Covid-19 vaccine. Then they got sick
- Methamphetamine in waterways may be turning trout into addicts
- Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards places himself in hospice care
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Newton County home on Jackson Lake includes 2 jet ski lifts, boat house
- PHOTOS: Hundreds turn out to enjoy Red, White and Boom! in Jackson
- ON THE MARKET: West Albany home features 2 staircases, Bose surround sound speakers, and sunroom
- PHOTOS: Spectacular fireworks show is perfect end to Red, White and Boom!
- PHOTOS: Major changes ahead for Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2022
- How excessive sweating affects daily life
- PHOTOS: Suns beat Bucks in NBA Finals opener
- Pawsitively adorable: Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- 25 memorable TV characters who weren't human
- PHOTOS: Tampa Bay Lightning win second straight Stanley Cup
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.