Jackson, GA Mrs. Jackie Marie Williamson Wood, age 69, of Jackson, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Jackie was born on Monday, July 21, 1952, in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Robert Emmett Williamson, Jr. and the late Mary George Harris Huff. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Williamson. Jackie was a member of Worthville Baptist Church. She enjoyed dirt road riding and going to the mountains.

Recommended for you +10 History of anti-drunk driving advocacy The Patel Firm compiled data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics to identify how rates of drunk driving have declined since the 1980s. Click for more.

Jackie is survived by her husband of 25 years, Darryl Wood; son, Jason Flournoy; grandchildren, Hannah and Jacob Terry, Jaden Flournoy, Summer Flournoy; sisters-in-law, Terry Gilmore, Tammy Cleveland, Connie Williamson; several nieces and nephews. No formal services are planned at this time. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Wood family.