Jackson, GA Mrs. Jackie Marie Williamson Wood, age 69, of Jackson, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Jackie was born on Monday, July 21, 1952, in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Robert Emmett Williamson, Jr. and the late Mary George Harris Huff. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Williamson. Jackie was a member of Worthville Baptist Church. She enjoyed dirt road riding and going to the mountains.
Jackie is survived by her husband of 25 years, Darryl Wood; son, Jason Flournoy; grandchildren, Hannah and Jacob Terry, Jaden Flournoy, Summer Flournoy; sisters-in-law, Terry Gilmore, Tammy Cleveland, Connie Williamson; several nieces and nephews. No formal services are planned at this time. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Wood family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.