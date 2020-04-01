Griffin, GA
Jackie "Jack" Lee Cook
Mr. Jackie Lee Cook, age 85, of Griffin, Georgia, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Brightmoor Hospice. He was born on Thursday, February 7, 1935, in Jackson, Georgia to the late Aubrey Girden Cook and the late Etheleen Melinda Strawn Cook. Jack was the owner and operator of Superior Cleaners. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and the Army National Guard. He attended Rock Springs Church. Jack is preceded in death by his wives, Johnnie Dykes Cook and Patricia McLendon Cook; daughter, Tracy Ann Cook; son, Gregory Stuart Cook; sister, Amie Clarice Cook.
Jack is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Linda Cook, John and Cindy Cook; step-children, Chris Martin, Scott Martin, and LaRae Martin; grandchildren, Jennifer Cook and Bryant, Will and Haley Cook, and Rhett Cook; great-grandchildren, Adelynn Cotton and Ila Ann Cook; sisters, Audrey Burford and Virginia Williams; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for Mr. Jack Cook will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Pepperton Cemetery with Pastor Joey Seabolt and Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Friends may visit the funeral home and view Mr. Cook on Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family has request that those desiring to make a contribution to the charity of their choice in memory of Mr. Jack Cook. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Cook family.
