Forsyth, GA Mr. Jack Clark, Jr., age 87, of Flovilla, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born on Sunday, March 12, 1933, in Lithonia, Georgia to the late Luther Jackson Clark and the late Willie Gertrude Mitchell Clark. Jack loved to fish and hunt. He was an auctioneer and enjoyed playing with his fidget spinner and listening to old country music. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his sisters, JoAnne Pickens, Martha George, Daisy Cantrell and Estelle Jackson; brothers, William Clark, and J.L. Clark.

Jack is survived by his wife of 66 years, Gladys Clark; sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Janet Clark, Danny and Lori Clark, Dwayne and Sara Clark, Jackie Clark, Joey and Connie Clark; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Chandler; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Mr. Jack Clark, Jr. will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Pastor Bobby Hooks, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at 3:00 P.M. at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge, Georgia. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home Thursday evening from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com

Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Clark family.

Service information

Aug 27
Visitation
Thursday, August 27, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Sherrell Westbury Funeral Home
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
Aug 28
Funeral Service
Friday, August 28, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Sherrell Memorial Chapel
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
Aug 28
Interment
Friday, August 28, 2020
3:00PM-4:00PM
Fairview Memorial Gardens
164 Fairview Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
