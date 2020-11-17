Hickory, NC Ina Marie Bailey Braun, 99, of Hickory and formerly of Clearwater, FL, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. Born April 9, 1921 in Buckley, IL, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Daisy May Wilson Bailey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands: Dean H. Sigler and Lawrence Braun; two sisters: Hazel Miller and Lucy Lynn and a step-daughter, Nancy M. Moore.

Ms. Braun moved to Hickory in February of this year and became a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church but never got to attend due to Covid-19. A devout Christian, she did her bible study daily, enjoyed participating and listening to the church choir. Ina was a very sociable person who loved being around people. She loved to travel, was an avid Braves fan and enjoyed doing crafts, especially needlework, which she used to make many things for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Kenneth Sigler and wife Susan of Hickory, NC, Cheryl Sigler Smith and husband Whitney of Peachtree City, GA; step-daughter, Jeanne Clutz and husband Norb of Ft. Wayne, IN; nine grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Clearwater, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 9580, Hickory, NC 28603. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Ina Marie Bailey Braun and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.