Jackson, GA Mr. Howard Lee Johnson, age 78, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital. Howard was born on Thursday, February 26, 1942 in Jackson, Georgia to the late Marvin Lee Johnson and the late Emma Sue Bankston Johnson. In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Rogers Johnson. He was a wood cutter, known as "the wood man", and loved to go for rides in the car. Howard is survived by his children, William Johnson, Vera Johnson, William "Shorty" Johnson, Jeff Johnson, and Dewey Johnson; numerous grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Hall, Donna Moon, and Charlotte Hodges.

A graveside service for Mr. Howard Johnson will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Worthville Baptist Church Cemetery with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Johnson family.

Service information

Jan 9
Graveside Service
Saturday, January 9, 2021
3:00PM
Worthville Baptist Church Cemetery
112 Old South River Road
Jackson, GA 30233
