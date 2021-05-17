Jenkinsburg, GA Horace Scott Jackson, age 63 of Jenkinsburg peacefully passed away in his sleep early Monday May 17, 2021 after an extended illness. Scott was born Wednesday December 23, 1957 in Atlanta to the late Horace & Jean Gunter Jackson. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He had been employed at the Jackson Progress Argus for fourteen years and as a truck driver for Market Grocery Company for thirteen years. Scott liked history and he particularly enjoyed visiting Civil War Battle Sites.

Scott is survived by his wife of thirty-six years; Lee Anne Jackson, sister & brother in law; Emily & Ed McDade, his very special niece Tracie Callan & her husband Jordan, along with many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Family will host a Celebration of Life Service to honor the memory of Horace Scott Jackson, at 1:00 PM, Saturday May 22, 2021 at 290 Burg Rd, Jenkinsburg, GA, Pastor Heath Miller will officiate.

Those that desire to express their condolences online may visit www.haistenfuneral.com

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson of serving the Jackson Family.

To plant a tree in memory of Horace Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

