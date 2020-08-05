Jackson, GA Mr. Homer Lynn Mapp, age 67 of Jackson Georgia, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Regency Hospital in Macon, Georgia. Homer was born on Sunday, January 18, 1953 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Lloyd Homer Mapp and Katie Thompson Mapp. He was a devoted member of Stark United Methodist Church, active in church dramas, Lay leadership, River of Life, and Senior Food Ministry. He enjoyed bowling, working on his truck, and traveling to the mountains where he hoped to move after his retirement. Homer is survived by his wife, Denise Mapp, sons and daughters-in-law, Robby and Cilica Mapp, Nick and Christine Mapp; daughter, Bree Browning; grandchildren, Stephanie Mapp McDonald, Shane Mapp, Patrick Mapp, Andrew Mapp, Christian Mapp, Hunter Mapp, Andrew Mapp, and Noah Mapp; great-grandchildren, Jayden McDonald, Marley McDonald, and Lane Mapp; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Elaine Mapp; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Stark UMC, designated to either River of Life, or Senior Food Ministry. A memorial service will be held at Stark United Methodist Church on Sunday August 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Those who wish may sign the online registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Mapp family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- A 7-year-old boy in Georgia died of Covid-19, the youngest victim in the state
- Debate commission pushes back on Trump campaign's request for an earlier debate
- Saudi Crown Prince accused of assassination plot against senior exiled official
- Carolyn and Audrey Harkness of Jackson share love for LaGrange College and soccer
- Halls Bridge Road accident fatality victim identified
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead, three injured in single vehicle accident on Halls Bridge Road
- Halls Bridge Road accident fatality victim identified
- 192 dogs rescued from home in Butts County
- Flovilla woman dies Sunday after her car breaks down on I-75 and she is struck by truck
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Jackson's Zoe Watts making her presence felt at LaGrange College
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Butts County mourning loss of Firefighter/Paramedic Scott "Monster" Thomas
- Second suspect arrested in Butts County Sheriff's methamphetamine investigation
- Two meth traffickers sentenced to federal prison tied to 2018 drug bust in Butts County
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.