Jackson, GA Mr. Homer Lynn Mapp, age 67 of Jackson Georgia, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Regency Hospital in Macon, Georgia. Homer was born on Sunday, January 18, 1953 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Lloyd Homer Mapp and Katie Thompson Mapp. He was a devoted member of Stark United Methodist Church, active in church dramas, Lay leadership, River of Life, and Senior Food Ministry. He enjoyed bowling, working on his truck, and traveling to the mountains where he hoped to move after his retirement. Homer is survived by his wife, Denise Mapp, sons and daughters-in-law, Robby and Cilica Mapp, Nick and Christine Mapp; daughter, Bree Browning; grandchildren, Stephanie Mapp McDonald, Shane Mapp, Patrick Mapp, Andrew Mapp, Christian Mapp, Hunter Mapp, Andrew Mapp, and Noah Mapp; great-grandchildren, Jayden McDonald, Marley McDonald, and Lane Mapp; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Elaine Mapp; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Stark UMC, designated to either River of Life, or Senior Food Ministry. A memorial service will be held at Stark United Methodist Church on Sunday August 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Those who wish may sign the online registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Mapp family.

