Hollis Etheridge

Alpharetta
Mr. Hollis Edward Etheridge
Hollis Edward Etheridge passed away in the early morning of December 18, 2019, at the Fountainview Center in Atlanta, GA, following a long struggle with Parkinson's and Parkinson's-related issues. He was seventy-seven years old. Hollis was born in Jackson, GA, on March 29, 1942, to Lonnie Cecil and Zora Mae Etheridge. He attended Jackson schools, served proudly in the United States Air Force from 1961-1965, and earned a bachelor's degree from Georgia State University. He was a dedicated employee of the American Telephone and Telegraph Company, retiring after decades of loyal service.
Survivors include wife, Mildred Etheridge; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Erica Etheridge; son, Steven Etheridge; and grandchildren, Grady, Spencer, and Bennett Etheridge. He is also survived by his sisters, Mertice Young and Shirley Bridges. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Etheridge, and sister, Merlene Blankenship.
Hollis was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, and served as an inspiration to those who knew him.
Funeral Services for Hollis Edward Etheridge will be held Saturday December 21, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home. The Family will receive friends from 1:00 until the hour of the service. Pastor Preston Bridges will officiate the ceremony. His body will be interred at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. Those who desire may visit the online guest registry at www.haistenfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Parkinson's Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org/.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Etheridge family.
