Tallahassee, FL Mrs. Hilda M. Carter, age 93, of Tallahassee, Florida formerly of Jackson, Georgia passed away Monday, December 6, 2021.

Hilda was born on Thursday, March 1, 1928, in Jackson to the late Carter Moore and the late Fleety Webb Moore. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Marshall Carter, Sr.; grandson, Wade Workmaster Janes; sister, Helen Annette Gorman. She loved reading her Bible and was a member of New Victoria Baptist Church in Woodstock, Georgia. Hilda enjoyed doing yard work, baking, and crocheting.

Hilda is survived by her children and their spouses, Candy and Chuck Janes, Marshall and Susan Carter; grandchildren, Baylee Carter, Heidi Workmaster, Mackenzie Janes, Charles and Ashley Janes, Rachel and Kyler Stewart; and 8 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service for Mrs. Hilda M. Carter will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.

Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.

Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Carter family.