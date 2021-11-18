Midway, GA Mr. Henry Thomas "Tommy" Harper, Jr., age 79, of Midway, Georgia, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, at Savanah Hospice. Tommy was born on Tuesday, August 18, 1942, in Phenix City, Alabama. He later moved and grew up in Jackson, Georgia. He was the son of the late Henry Thomas Harper Sr. and the late Betty Parsons Harper. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Anne Harper; and son, David Andrew "Andy" Harper. Tommy served in the United States Air Force and served in the Vietnam War. He later worked, until he retired, at Ford Motor Company in scheduling and was a union representative. His favorite thing to do was fishing and he loved his cat, Tiger! He was heavily involved in antiquing at one time and had an antique booth to sell items he had found. Later he fell in love with ancestry and spent a lot of time researching the family and creating the family tree. Tommy is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, John and DeAnn Harper; and grandson, Ethan Harper. A graveside service for Mr. Tommy Harper will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Jenkinsburg City Cemetery. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, Georgia is serving the Harper family.

