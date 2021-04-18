Jackson, GA Mr. Henry Thomas "Tom" Crowe, Jr., AKA "Pops", age 87, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Tom was born on Friday, January 19, 1934 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Henry Thomas Crowe, Sr. and the late Lillie Odessa Edmondson Crowe. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Striplin. Tom served in the United States Army and later retired from Holox Inc. after 30 years. After retirement he became a real estate broker and later retired from Crowe Realty in 2015. Tom loved to woodwork, make coin rings, play the guitar and sing, and was an avid golfer. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Doris "Puddin" Crowe; daughter, Alisa Crowe; son and daughter-in-law, Clint and Kristie "Nunu" Crowe; grandchildren, Trent and Jennifer Anderson, Jeremy Anderson, Noah Baldwin, Cody and Peggy Lewis, Corbin Crowe, Cason Crowe, Hollyn Crowe; great-grandchildren, KZ Anderson, Chloe Lewis; sisters, Janelle Caron, Carolyn Smith; several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Mr. Tom Crowe will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Interment will follow at Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, however, those desiring can make a donation in Mr. Tom Crowe's memory to Butts Mutts, www.buttsmutts.com, P.O. Box 474, Jackson, Georgia 30233. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Crowe family.