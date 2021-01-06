Henry O'neal Neal Wall

Macon, GA After a brief illness, the Reverend Dr. Neal Wall, is rejoicing with his Lord in Heaven. He was born in Treutlen County to the late George & Hazel Wall. He attended Berry College and proudly served his country in the Air Force. He later received his undergraduate degree from Mercer University and post-graduate degrees from Luther Rice Seminary. However, he was an avid Georgia Bulldog at heart.
In October, 2019 he was recognized for 60 years in the ministry, which included pastorates of Baptist Churches in the Middle GA area: Snowhill, Pleasant Hill, Plainfield, Midway, Bellevue (27 yrs.), and presently, Flovilla (16). He served as a Chaplain for both the Macon Sheriff's & Fire Departments, Baptist Village, and the GA Department of Homeland Security. He held numerous leadership positions at local and state levels for the GA Baptist Convention.
Neal adored and treasured his wife of 62 years, Betty. He is survived by his daughters, Rhonda (Keith) Turner, Terry (Chris) Ivey, and Kim (Travis) Bryant, his grandchildren: Rachel (Travis) McGrew, Drew (Sarah) Turner, Blake (Maddi) Ivey, Madison (Troy) Vander Hoek, Kendyl & Larson Bryant, his great-grandchildren: Collins & Oliver McGrew, Luna & Henry Turner, Zeke & Libby Ivey, several cousins, nieces, & nephews, his beloved aunt, Opal Wall, and dear friends of Soperton High School's 1955 class.
The family expresses gratitude to many friends & families who have prayed and shared their love. 2 Tim. 4:7 "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith."
A private service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Hart's at the Cupola with burial at Macon Memorial Park. The Reverend Andy Cook will be officiating. The service will be livestreamed at the funeral home's Facebook page and will be embedded on the obituary page following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Flovilla Baptist Church or Bellevue Baptist Church.
Register online at www.hartsmort.com.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd., Macon, GA 31210, has charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.