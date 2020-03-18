Flovilla, GA
Helen Belt
Helen Miller Belt passed away peacefully at her home in Indian Springs, GA surrounded by her children and family on March 15, 2020.
Helen was born in Lumberton, NC on April 20, 1938 and is survived by her sister Rose White (Melvin) of Stockbridge, GA and sister-in-law, Madeline Miller, of Wilmington, NC. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Lila Miller of Ammon, NC; her sisters Mildred Winders of Wilmington, NC, Marlene Miller (Billy) of Ocean Isle Beach, NC; and brothers Fred "Buddy" Miller (Joan) of Woburn, MA, Wilbur Miller of Wilmington, NC, Clyde Miller of Lakeland FL, and Gene Miller (Lucille) of Ammon, NC. She is survived by four children, Delilla Harts of St. Augustine, FL, Carlton Paul Willis (Breonna) of Jacksonville, NC, Laura Jean Soltis and her favorite son-in-law, Pat, of Warren OH, and Helen Frances "Frankie" Willis of Indian Springs, GA; daughter-in-law, Tandy Wilkie of Sanford, NC; two grandchildren, Crystal Gaddy (Glenn) of Cameron, NC and Renee Blayton (Josh) of Norwood, NC; and three great-grandchildren, Sawyer Jackson of Cameron NC, and Aiden Phillips and Millie Blayton, both of Norwood, NC. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and special, special friends.
Helen's main career of choice was raising her four children and a few kids from the community who needed motherly love. She retired after 28 years of Civil Service with the Federal Government at Ft Bragg, NC, and then began a career with Scott Transfer and Sommerset Transportation Company in Conley, GA. She worked a fourth career at The Big Chief Country Store and Daisy Pearl's Ladies Boutique in Indian Springs, during which sales were the highest ever. She had a talent and a smile to bring joy to anyone she met.
When not visiting her kids in four different states or their vacation home in FL, she attended Jackson United Methodist Church and was a member of the Butts County Historical Society. She enjoyed anything with her family including traveling, cooking, working in her yard, fishing, shopping, reading and eating out. She especially enjoyed sharing time with the ladies of The Birthday Club and the Jackson Lake dinner group, and her special "chicken foot" dominoes, Rummikub and Scrabble friends. She loved "to visit" and cooked most birthday and holiday dinners and then served left-overs to the adoring folks in The Village at Indian Springs or at TRUCKS, INC., all who cared for her with love.
A private family service will be held at The Indian Springs Chapel with Pastor Ed Hoard Officiating, and a drop-in Celebration of Life with friends' visitation will be held at The Buggy House on April 11, 2020 from noon to 3pm coinciding with a family reunion she had been planning. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Butts County Historical Society, PO Box 215, Jackson, GA 30233 for the ongoing upkeep of the newly refurbished Indian Springs Chapel. Her family will also be purchasing a new piano for the annual Preaching of Ed Hoard, "First Sundays of Summer" services, so Judy Yielding's amazing talent can uplift the hearts of all who come, as Helen's smile did for all she touched.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
