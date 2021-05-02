Jackson, GA Harvey Patrick Fuller, 62, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 after a short illness at his residence with his family by his side. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Jackson Lake at 1:00 p.m.
Born in Decatur, Georgia, he was the son of the late Bobby Conrad Fuller and Clara Vickery Fuller. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Strickland and brother, Robert Conrad Fuller.
Mr. Fuller was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, and feeding the birds. He loved his neighbors and his neighborhood, helping anyone who called on him for help or anyone in need.
Mr. Fuller help raise and was a father figure to many children, including his nieces and nephews. On Sunday's you could find him watching NASCAR and cheering for his favorite driver, Kyle Busch.
He is survived by his sister, Reathea Knowles (Rick); cousin, Lelia Fuller (Bill) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Macon has charge of arrangements.
