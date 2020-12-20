Jackson, GA Mr. Harry Kerry Faulk, Jr, age 66, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away at home on Sunday, December 20, 2020. Kerry was born on Sunday, March 28, 1954 in Macon, GA. He was the son of the late Harry Kerry Faulk, Sr. and the late Sadie Mae Scarbary Faulk. Kerry was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard and loved camping and spending time with his family. He was a member of Second Baptist Church in Jackson, GA. Kerry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Brenda Faulk; children and their spouses, Karen and Bobby Gray, Sherry Bohannon, Sadina and Jenita Jones; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Dot and Carl Whitaker; brothers and sister-in-law, Howard and Sandra Faulk, and Eddie Faulk; several nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service for Mr. Kerry Faulk will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Towaliga Baptist Church Cemetery with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Service information
Dec 22
Visitation
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Sherrell Westbury Funeral Home
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 23
Graveside Funeral Service
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
11:00AM
Towaliga Baptist Church Cemetery
160 Towaliga Church Road
Jackson, GA 30233
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Funeral Service begins.
