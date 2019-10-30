Jackson
Guy Thompson
Mr. Guy Arnold Thompson, age 86, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was born on Friday, September 1, 1933, in Jackson, Georgia, son of the late Harvey Robert Thompson and the late Essie Mae Hardy Thompson. He was number 10 of 11 children. Mr. Guy was of the Baptist faith. He was a proud Veteran of the Georgia Army National Guard, having joined when he was 15 and serving for 22 years. Mr. Guy retired from State Supply and later worked part-time with Donny's Propane. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, New York Yankee's, and the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed life and worked hard.
Mr. Guy is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Valerie and Freddy Durrence of Midway, GA, and Kris Thompson of Locust Grove, GA; 2 grandchildren, Corey Norton and Kimberly Bacon 5 greatgrandchildren sisters, Agnes Strickland, and Shirley Pittman; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mr. Guy Thompson will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Entombment will follow in the Jackson City Mausoleum. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Saturday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers the family has requested those desiring to make donations to Noah's Ark, 712 Locust Grove Griffin Road, Locust Grove, GA 30248 in memory of Mr. Thompson. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Thompson family.
