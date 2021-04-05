Flovilla, GA Mr. Gregory Scott Wiley, age 55, of Flovilla, Georgia passed away Monday, April 5, 2021. Scott was born on Friday, May 7, 1965 in Anderson, South Carolina to Richard Gale Wiley and Nancy Ruth Saxon Wiley. He was the owner and operator of Perennial Installs and Services. Scott was a member of Abundant Life Church and would unashamedly tell people about Jesus. He was an avid Clemson fan and spent his time coaching sports and life lessons. Scott was a former teacher and educator for 13 years. Scott is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Jennifer Wiley; children, David Wiley, Nicolas Wiley, Elizabeth Wiley; grandchildren, Kensli Wiley, Cooper Wiley; parents, Richard and Nancy Wiley; brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Lisselot Wiley; sister and brother-in-law, Gaye and Johnny Beacham; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service for Mr. Scott Wiley will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Abundant Life Church, 751 Dean Patrick Road, Locust Grove, Georgia with Pastors Jeremiah Hosford, Harold Clark, and Jason Branson officiating. Interment will be at Flovilla North Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.

Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Wiley family.