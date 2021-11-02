Jackson, GA Grace Dekle Ussery, 86, of Jackson, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Grace loved her church of 35 years, Macedonia Baptist Church in Jackson, Georgia. She served faithfully in many roles, including past chair and current member of the Bereavement Committee, current president of the Mary Lee Jones Sunday School Class, VBS worker, and Double Nickel Volunteer. She was a longtime, avid Braves fan, faithfully wearing her Braves shirt, even during her recent illness. She enjoyed playing cards weekly with her friends. To know Grace was to love her. Most known for her kind and gentle spirit, she made everyone feel welcomed and special. A devoted mother, grandmother, Gigi, Aunt, and friend, Grace was admired and respected by many. Grace showed servanthood her entire life, but perhaps the most significant was her unwavering faith and love of Jesus. How blessed we all are to have known her.

Grace is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Thomas Dekle and Ruby Pearl Glover; husband, Myles Ray Ussery; six brothers, L.C., Bill, Joe, David, Walter Lee, and John; bonus children, Barbara Ann Barrow, and Betty Jo Martin. Grace is survived by her children, Gary A. Staines (Jennifer) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Barbara S. Thomas (Bobby) of Jackson, Georgia, Brenda G. Moseley (Forrest) of Kennesaw, Georgia, and Sharon S. Guy (Keith) of McDonough, Georgia; bonus children, Sue Corley, Margaret Bromley, and Janice Hatchcock (George), all of Macon, Georgia; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Guy Dekle and Carol Dekle; and a host of extended family also survive. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Grace Dekle Ussery will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 11AM at Macedonia Baptist Church with the Reverend Lane Sanders, and the Reverend Michael Powell officiating. The family will greet friends and loved ones on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 5-7PM at Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Relive the Vision Fund at Macedonia Baptist Church. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is proudly serving the Ussery family.