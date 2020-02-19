Warm Springs, GA
Mrs. Gloria Annette Prater (Williamson)
Gloria Annette Prater, 82 of Warm Springs, GA passed away, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Warm Springs Nursing Home in Warm Springs, GA.
Mrs. Prater was born March 3, 1937 in Jackson, GA the daughter of Hampton P. Williamson and Jessie Smith Williamson Mackey. She was retired from the Roosevelt-Warm Springs Institute for Rehabilitation as a Medical Records Transcriptionist. Mrs. Prater was a member of the Harmony Church of the Nazarene in Warm Springs, GA. She was preceded in death by both her parents, and a half- brother Horace Williamson.
She is survived by husband Robert Prater of Warm Springs, GA; sister Patricia W. Childs of Orlando, FL; brothers William "Bill" Williamson of Opelika, AL and Benjamin "Spud" Williamson of Jackson, GA; sister-in-law Mary Prater Wood of Wetumpka, AL; brothers-in-law David Prater of Newnan and Ruben Prater of Alexander City, AL and a like a son Dr. Mark (Chris) Arni of Lancaster, OH and their children.
Funeral services for Mrs. Prater will be 6:30 pm Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Harmony Church of the Nazarene, Warm Springs, GA, with Dr. Bob Patterson and Rev. Eugene Wiseman officiating the services. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A Graveside service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Jackson City Cemetery in Jackson, GA.
Flowers are accepted or contributions may be given in memory of Mrs. Gloria Prater to the St. Jude's Children Hospital, the Shriner's Hospital, Harmony Church of the Nazarene or Star Fish Ministries P. O. Box 599 Warm Springs, GA 31830.
