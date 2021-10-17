Huntsville, AL Glenn Alan Parker of Huntsville, Alabama passed away on October 14, 2021 at the age of 52.

Glenn was born on October 9, 1969 in Atlanta, Georgia to William Amos Parker and Brenda Mae Harkness Parker. He was a 1987 graduate of Jackson High School in Jackson, Georgia, after which he enlisted in the US Army and served for three years. He then went on to earn his Bachelor of Electrical Engineering in 1994 and a Master of Science in Management of Technology in 2001, both at Georgia Tech. Upon moving to Huntsville, Glenn completed a Master of Science in Mathematics in 2007 and a PhD in Electrical Engineering in 2010 at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Glenn was employed by Georgia Tech Research Institute's Applied Systems Laboratory in Huntsville, Alabama where he held the positions of Regents Researcher and Associate Director. He was also on staff as a part-time faculty member in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Glenn was actively involved in the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the National Council of Examiners in Engineering and Surveying (NCEES) and won numerous awards from both organizations. He was a peer reviewer for IEEE Control Systems Society journals and was a Senior Member of NCEES, of which he served as treasurer. Glenn earned his Professional Engineer license in 2007. He was recently awarded the title Regents Researcher by the University System of Georgia Board of Regents.

He enjoyed teaching, robotics, mentoring, and participating in community STEM outreach. He was a faithful member of Whitesburg Baptist Church in Huntsville, where he taught a young adults life group. He loved to learn, but he was also a passionate teacher. He was happiest when he was teaching and sharing the gospel. Nothing would make him happier than to know that through his life or death someone comes to know and have a relationship with Jesus Christ.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Newsletter Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning. Manage your lists

Survivors include his loving wife Lisa Fuller Parker, their sons Jake (15) and Luke (13) Parker, brother Wesley Parker (Denise) of Monticello, Georgia, sister Teresa Ashworth of Fayetteville, North Carolina, father William Parker of Monroe, Georgia, father-in-law and mother-in-law Steve and Pam Fuller of Carrollton, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EST at Bowdon Baptist Church. Pastors and friends Tyler Clift and Robert Norton officiated the services. Pallbearers were Brent Meredith, Harry Guthrie, Patrick Pierce, Mike Lewis, Will Parker, and Gil Turley. Prior to the services on Tuesday, the family received friends at the church. Interment followed in the cemetery of Tyus Baptist Church.

Those wishing to do so may make donations in Glenn's memory to one of his favorite Christian organizations, Reaching Souls International (12625 S. Portland Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73170 or at reachingsouls.org).

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.