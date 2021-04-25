Jackson, GA Mr. Glen Edward Brown, age 87, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021. Glen was born on Saturday, March 10, 1934 in Rockmart, Georgia to the late David Ross Brown and the late Cora Alberta Long Brown. Along with his parents, Glen was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann Long Brown. He sold produce and loved meeting people. Glen is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Glenda and Ronald Kmitta; cats, Patches and Tiger; caregiver and best friend, Helen Wise; friend, Sandy Veach. A graveside service for Mr. Glen Brown will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Park with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating.

Recommended for you

Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Brown family.

To send flowers to the family of Glen Brown, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 28
Graveside Service
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
11:00AM
Sherwood Memorial Park
6841 Tara Boulevard
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.