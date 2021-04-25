Jackson, GA Mr. Glen Edward Brown, age 87, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021. Glen was born on Saturday, March 10, 1934 in Rockmart, Georgia to the late David Ross Brown and the late Cora Alberta Long Brown. Along with his parents, Glen was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann Long Brown. He sold produce and loved meeting people. Glen is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Glenda and Ronald Kmitta; cats, Patches and Tiger; caregiver and best friend, Helen Wise; friend, Sandy Veach. A graveside service for Mr. Glen Brown will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Park with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating.

Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Brown family.