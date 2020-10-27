Hoschton, GA Mrs. Geraldine "Jerrie" Johnson McEachin, 86 of Hoschton passed away peacefully after her long and strong battle with cancer, surrounded by her family at home, on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Dudley Daniel McEachin and her daughter, Vickie Lynn McEachin. Jerrie was a graduate of Jeff Davis High School and then she married the love of her life on her graduation day. She loved her family very much. Jerrie and her husband, Dudley owned and operated Dudley's Restaurant in Jackson for many years. She enjoyed cooking. She was a great cook and everyone always enjoyed her food. She then helped operate the family business, Rainbow Video in Jackson until the business was sold. Her passion was fishing and she was an avid Canasta player at Heritage Senior Center in McDonough, where she loved all of her friends. Jerrie was born in Hazlehurst in March of 1934 and was the daughter of the late Clifford and Nolan Johnson and also by her father that raised her, Amos Carter. Survivors include her sons and daughters, Jan and Gary Witherington, Teresa McEachin, Randy McEachin and Ricky and Christina McEachin; five grandchildren, Jennifer and Matt O'Dell, Jonathan and Dusty Murray, Jeremy and Kelsey Witherington, Lindsey McEachin and Trevor McEachin; one great grandson, Cruize Murray; brothers and sisters, Modeen Knox of Hazlehurst, Grace and Gene Spann of Kathleen, Odessa Quinn of Fort Oglethorpe, Randall and Margaret Johnson of Eatonton and Mike and Joyce Carter of Hazlehurst; aunt, Mate Mundy of Griffin. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 - 11:00 am at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, 151 Macedonia Church Rd., Jackson, GA 30233. Flowers are being accepted or you may consider a contribution to His Freedom Reigns Christian Church in McDonough at www.hisfreedomreigns.org in memory of Mrs. McEachin. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, www.haistenfunerals.com

