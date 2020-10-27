Hoschton, GA Mrs. Geraldine "Jerrie" Johnson McEachin, 86 of Hoschton passed away peacefully after her long and strong battle with cancer, surrounded by her family at home, on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Dudley Daniel McEachin and her daughter, Vickie Lynn McEachin. Jerrie was a graduate of Jeff Davis High School and then she married the love of her life on her graduation day. She loved her family very much. Jerrie and her husband, Dudley owned and operated Dudley's Restaurant in Jackson for many years. She enjoyed cooking. She was a great cook and everyone always enjoyed her food. She then helped operate the family business, Rainbow Video in Jackson until the business was sold. Her passion was fishing and she was an avid Canasta player at Heritage Senior Center in McDonough, where she loved all of her friends. Jerrie was born in Hazlehurst in March of 1934 and was the daughter of the late Clifford and Nolan Johnson and also by her father that raised her, Amos Carter. Survivors include her sons and daughters, Jan and Gary Witherington, Teresa McEachin, Randy McEachin and Ricky and Christina McEachin; five grandchildren, Jennifer and Matt O'Dell, Jonathan and Dusty Murray, Jeremy and Kelsey Witherington, Lindsey McEachin and Trevor McEachin; one great grandson, Cruize Murray; brothers and sisters, Modeen Knox of Hazlehurst, Grace and Gene Spann of Kathleen, Odessa Quinn of Fort Oglethorpe, Randall and Margaret Johnson of Eatonton and Mike and Joyce Carter of Hazlehurst; aunt, Mate Mundy of Griffin. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 - 11:00 am at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, 151 Macedonia Church Rd., Jackson, GA 30233. Flowers are being accepted or you may consider a contribution to His Freedom Reigns Christian Church in McDonough at www.hisfreedomreigns.org in memory of Mrs. McEachin. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, www.haistenfunerals.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- U.S. Sen. David Perdue, Jon Ossoff clash in debate centered on COVID-19, health care
- Cecilia Chiang, the trailblazing chef who brought real Chinese food to the USA, dies at 100
- Poll shows Joe Biden with narrow lead over President Trump in Georgia
- US fighter jet intercepts aircraft near Trump rally, deploying signal flares
- More than a third of registered voters have already voted
Most Popular
Articles
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Butts County Chamber of Commerce names new Executive Director and Associate Director
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 continue to increase in Georgia
- Butts County organizations receive $30,000 for community enrichment from Central Georgia EMC
- Butts County Schools delaying opening two hours Thursday morning as potentially violent storm passes through
- Jackson High School names Students of the Week; Athletes of the Week
- Heating assistance appointments can be made beginning Nov. 2
- Stop the Rock Quarry meeting set for Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 5:30 p.m.
- Jamie Hunley
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
- PHOTOS: Winner of Scare On The Square to be named Friday
- ON THE MARKET: Comedian Jeff Foxworthy's Johns Creek estate for sale at $2.99 million
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home boasts lake living with incredible sunrise views
- PHOTOS: Jackson High seniors in band, cheerleading, football and NJROTC honored at game
- PHOTOS: Georgia at Alabama Football
- Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- PHOTOS: Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - October 27
- 50 best horror TV shows
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home boasts covered boathouse and dock
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.