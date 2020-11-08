Macon, GA Mr. George William Sawyer, age 79, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at his home in Macon. George was born in Macon, Georgia, on Tuesday, January 28, 1941, to the late Louis Edmond Sawyer, Sr. and the late Eva Ross Spurlock Sawyer. He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Faye Chambliss Sawyer; son, John Edmond Sawyer; and brother, L.E. Sawyer, Jr. George was a graduate from Georgia Tech, a home builder, and worked in construction. His hobbies included fishing, fishing, and fishing! George is survived by his wife of 35 years, Janet Burden Sawyer; children and their spouses, William & Kim Sawyer, Francie & Ed Barnes, Becky & Bryant Preston, Bucky & Melody Russell; grandchildren, Ryan, Sidney, Dylan, Kanyon, Ridge, Little Dylan, Layla, Lilly, Taylor, Seth, Ethan, Brianna; great-grandchildren, Averi, Vivianna; daughter-in-law, Dina Ayres Sawyer; niece, Bonnie Ruth Banda; and several in-laws. A memorial service for Mr. George Sawyer will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Stark United Methodist Church with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Friends may visit with the family an hour before the service. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Sawyer family.
Service information
Nov 15
Visitation
Sunday, November 15, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Stark United Methodist Church
1097 Halls Bridge Road
Jackson, GA 30233
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 15
Memorial Service
Sunday, November 15, 2020
2:00PM
Stark United Methodist Church
1097 Halls Bridge Road
Jackson, GA 30233
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
