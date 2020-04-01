Mrs. Genevieve "Jinx" Beckwith O'Neal, age 80 of Jackson, Georgia passed away March 23, 2020. She was born in Thomasville, Georgia to the late Jessie Edmund and Evie Lee Banks Beckwith. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jack Tomlin O'Neal; sons, Michael Shannon O'Neal and Daniel Edmund O'Neal; siblings, Ralph Melvin Beckwith, Edward Melton Beckwith and Patsy Ann Beckwith Boone. Jinx was retired after 30 years with the State of Georgia, where she made her way up the ranks through professional determination and a profound work ethic. She was a Methodist by faith and a member of the Georgia River Network, a nonprofit that helps keep the High Falls area clean. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, preserving family recipes and doting on her grandchildren. Survivors include her son and daughter in law, Patrick and Dena O'Neal of Roswell; grandchildren, Thomas and Julia O'Neal; several nieces and nephews. Due to the restrictions placed on gatherings by the CDC and DPH, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, haistenfunerals.com
Jackson, GA
Genevieve "Jinx" O'Neal (Beckwith)
