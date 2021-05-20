Jackson, GA Freddie Ronald Dodson, age 83 of Jackson, passed away late Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness. Freddie was born Wednesday, March 23, 1938, in Lawrenceville, GA to the late Thomas C. and Eugenia Jones Dodson. He was a graduate of Lawrenceville High School and attended Piedmont College. Freddie was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. He later partnered with his father-in-law at Western Auto & Hardware Store. In 1977 he began a twenty-three year career with the Jackson Postal Service and retired in 2000. After his retirement, he worked part time at Hickory Hill Golf Club where he had many special friends. His hobbies include golf, sports, and taking care of his lawn and garden. He was an avid Georgia Tech fan. Freddie especially enjoyed being with his family and friends whom he loved dearly.

Those left to cherish his memory include his childhood sweetheart since the fifth grade and later to become his wife of sixty-two years, Jane Raney Dodson, daughters and sons-in-law: Terri and Kenny Waits, Audrey & Clark Burge, son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie & Kim Dodson, all of Jackson. Grandchildren: Devon, Duston, Brittany, Erika, Amelia, Brice and Alexis. Great-grandchildren: Caroline, Preston, Troy and Noelle.

Funeral Services for Freddie Ronald Dodson will be Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 3 PM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home. Rev. Danny Hughes and Dr. Ed Hoard will officiate. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 PM prior to the Service. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at the Jackson City Cemetery.

