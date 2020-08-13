Jackson, GA Mr. Fred Cecil Hall, Jr., age 71, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Fred was born on Thursday, March 31, 1949, to the late Fred Cecil Hall, Sr. and the late Doris Allene Baskin Hall. He is also preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Adeline Rose Hall. Fred was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved quail hunting, deep-sea fishing, serving at his church, and spending time with his family especially his children and grandchildren. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Brenda McGee Hall; children and their spouses, Dawn & Jeff Woodruff, Donnie & Kim Hall, Ronnie & Rebecca Hall, Amanda & David Ponder, Aimee & Patrick Marchman, Darrel & Amanda Gail Hall; 17 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ted & Debbie Hall, David & Valerie Hall, Doug & Donise Hall, Bobby & Maria Hall; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mr. Fred Hall, Jr. will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 4:00 P.M. in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with President David Ingram and President John Godwin officiating. Interment will follow the service at Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may come by Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home on Sunday, August 16, 2020, to pay their respects between the hours of 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Hall family.

To send flowers to the family of Fred Hall, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Service information

Aug 16
Visitation
Sunday, August 16, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home
212 East College Street
Jackson, GA 30233
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 17
Funeral Service
Monday, August 17, 2020
4:00PM
Sherrell Memorial Chapel
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.