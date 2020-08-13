Jackson, GA Mr. Fred Cecil Hall, Jr., age 71, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Fred was born on Thursday, March 31, 1949, to the late Fred Cecil Hall, Sr. and the late Doris Allene Baskin Hall. He is also preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Adeline Rose Hall. Fred was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved quail hunting, deep-sea fishing, serving at his church, and spending time with his family especially his children and grandchildren. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Brenda McGee Hall; children and their spouses, Dawn & Jeff Woodruff, Donnie & Kim Hall, Ronnie & Rebecca Hall, Amanda & David Ponder, Aimee & Patrick Marchman, Darrel & Amanda Gail Hall; 17 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ted & Debbie Hall, David & Valerie Hall, Doug & Donise Hall, Bobby & Maria Hall; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mr. Fred Hall, Jr. will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 4:00 P.M. in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with President David Ingram and President John Godwin officiating. Interment will follow the service at Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may come by Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home on Sunday, August 16, 2020, to pay their respects between the hours of 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Hall family.
Service information
Aug 16
Visitation
Sunday, August 16, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home
212 East College Street
Jackson, GA 30233
212 East College Street
Jackson, GA 30233
Aug 17
Funeral Service
Monday, August 17, 2020
4:00PM
4:00PM
Sherrell Memorial Chapel
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
