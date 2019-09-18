Floyd Smith

Flovilla
Floyd Burt Smith
Mr. Floyd Burt Smith, age 65, of Flovilla, Georgia, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Miller County Hospital. He was born Monday, May 3, 1954, in Collins, Georgia to the late James Edward Smith and the late Edna Earl Eddingfield Smith. Burt was a member of Flovilla Baptist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Joey Smith.
Burt is survived by his wife, Elaine Smith; children, Burt Smith, Jr., Benjamin Smith, and Charles Pressley; grandchildren, Camron Pressley, Madison and Maya Pressley, Trinity Smith, Lilyanna Smith, Magnolia Smith, and Charlee Smith; great-granddaughter, Nova Pressley; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Bonita Smith, Rocket and Phyllis Smith, Tina Smith; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol and Emory Rosier, Peggy and Lee Holcomb; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Mr. Burt Smith will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Reverend Jimmy Smith and Mr. Mike Farmer officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Smith family.
