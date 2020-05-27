Faye Sherrer

Jackson



Faye Marie Sherrer



Mrs. Faye Marie Eubanks Sherrer, age 90, of LaGrange, GA, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Florence Hand Home, peacefully surrounded by her three daughters.



Mrs. Sherrer was born on August 21, 1929 in Milledgeville, GA to the late Lucius and Laura Belle Eubanks. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James Algie Sherrer; infant daughter, Kathy Yvonne Sherrer; 6 brothers, and 1 sister. Mrs. Sherrer was the former owner of The Junior Shop and Community Self Service Laundromat in Warner Robins, GA. The Sherrer's were charter members of the Bonaire Church of Christ and later Mrs. Sherrer was a member of the Broad Street Church of Christ in LaGrange, Georgia. For the last ten years she resided with her daughter, Donna in Jackson, GA and with Carol in LaGrange, GA.



Mrs. Sherrer is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Carol & Arthur Trask of LaGrange, GA, Donna & J.V. Keith of Jackson, GA, Tanya & Jeff Minton of Great Mills, MD; grandchildren, Melissa (Randy) Raines, Dale (Amanda) Trask, Jamey (Clarinda) Trask, Geoffrey (Rachel)Minton, Ashleigh (Matt) Mahoney, Zachary (Elizabeth) Minton and Hannah Marie Keith; great-grandchildren, Cara (Daniel) Pierce, Campbell Brown, Riley Trask, Owen Trask, Laney Trask, Peyton Trask, Levi Trask, Logan Trask, Leslie Trask, Jeremy Minton, Mason Mahoney and Tanner Mahoney; great-great-granddaughter, Ruby Jane Pierce; sister, Runette Pounds of Milledgeville, GA; and several nieces and nephews.





Funeral services for Mrs. Marie Sherrer will be held at 1:00 P.M on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Pastor Evan Kirby officiating. Interment will follow in West View Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in memory of Marie Sherrer to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org ) Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfh.com

Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, GA is serving the Sherrer family.





