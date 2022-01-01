Monticello, GA Mrs. Eva Louise McNatt Gibson, age 95, of Monticello, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Piedmont Monroe Hospital.

Louise was born on October 13, 1926, in Greenville, Texas to the late Wallace and Deliah McNatt of Greenville. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Gary Douglas Gibson. It was there in Greenville that she met the love of her life, surviving husband, Norman Douglas Gibson. As the wife of a career Air Force Pilot, they traveled the globe together until retirement on Jackson Lake in Monticello, Georgia. They lived happily there for the past 54 years. She enjoyed time on the water and an active life of golf and travel in their motorhome. She especially enjoyed meeting new people and dining out with friends and family.

Louise is survived by her loving husband of 75 years, Norman Douglas Gibson; sons, Ernie Gibson and his wife, Missy, Steve Gibson and wife, Shiela; four grandchildren, Travis Gibson and wife, Sarah, Brian Gibson and wife, Laurel, Michael Gibson, Sara Lewis and husband, Chris; 5 great-grandchildren, Adlen Gibson, Alexa Gibson, Kaja Gibson, Byron Gibson, and Mia Lewis; brother, JB McNatt; multiple nephews and a host of extended family.

A funeral service for Mrs. Louise Gibson will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 1:00 P.M in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Ralph Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at the Gibson Family Cemetery in Mansfield, Georgia. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service.

