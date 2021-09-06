Perry, GA Eugene Ball, Jr. passed away in Perry, Georgia on September 5th, 2021.
Eugene Ball, Jr. was born on January 16th, 1947 in Jackson, Georgia. After graduating from Henderson High School in 1965, he immediately entered the United States Air Force at the age of 18. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 25 years and was stationed at bases around the world and the United States, including the Philippines, Okinawa, Greece, Minnesota, South Carolina, Florida, and Arizona. He retired at the rank of Master Sergeant. While on active duty, he obtained an Associate's Degree in Administrative Management from the Community College of the Air Force, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Human Services and Psychology from Ottawa University, Ottawa Kansas. He was a member of the Perry United Methodist Church.
After retiring from the United States Air Force in 1991, Mr. Ball spent an additional 22 years working for Veterans services. He worked for the Regional Office of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Phoenix, Arizona for 18 years, and subsequently worked for the Arizona Department of Veterans Services in Casa Grande, Arizona and the Order of the Purple Heart in Phoenix, Arizona until 2015.
In addition to living a life of service, Mr. Ball was a talented musician. He first began playing the drums as a child and went on to play in bands all over the world, playing all kinds of music - from funk to country. In his later years, he enjoyed playing in the praise band of the Red Mountain United Methodist Church of Mesa, Arizona and teaching drum lessons to children in the church.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Carolyn Louise Ball; his two daughters, Erica Louise Ball (and her husband, Brian Michael Norton) and Stephanie Ann Ball (and her husband, Thomas William Sitzler); and his siblings, Barbara Mayfield, Stanley Ball (Beverly), Melinda Brown (James), Steven Ball, Mickey Mickey, Tony (deceased) (Jackie) Ball, Bruce Ball, and Beverly (Thomas) Varner, as well as several nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed.
Mr. Ball's family will receive friends at McCullough Funeral Home on Thursday, September 8, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest with a graveside funeral service in Andersonville National Cemetery, at 12 noon, on Friday, September 10, 2021. Pastor Tom Carruth and Pastor Tommy Perkins will officiate.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
Learn about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
