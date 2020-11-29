Era Geraldine Pressley Gerry Wright

Jackson, GA Era Geraldine (Gerry) Pressley Wright of Jackson, GA passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Piedmont Henry Hospital.

Gerry was born in Norcross, Georgia on December 31, 1939. After graduating from Chamblee High School in 1957, she embarked on an educational journey that included attending Oglethorpe University, Georgia State University, Georgia College & State University and Emory University. This culminated in earning a Doctorate Degree in Mathematics.

Her stellar career in education included teaching in Atlanta, Sparta, Augusta, and Jackson. The last twenty years of her career were spent in the Griffin Spalding County School System in administrative roles of Math Coordinator, High School Assistant Principal, Curriculum Director, Assistant Superintendent, and Interim Superintendent. She served on many educational consultation committees including George Busbee's Governor's Task Force on Education. She was selected as STAR Teacher at Jackson High School in 1975. During her career and retirement, she taught classes at Gordon College and Tift College. She was a member of the Phi Delta Kappa professional organization and held a number of leadership roles.

Gerry was an active member of Jackson United Methodist Church, where over the years she held many leadership and service positions. She was a member of the Lyon's Sunday school class. In addition, she was involved in a variety of community organizations. She was a valuable member of the WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Auxiliary, serving on numerous committees during her many years of involvement. She was elected President in 2005 and served on the Scholarship, Publicity, Newsletter, and Nominating Committees. She also was associated with the Friends of the Library, the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, and the C.E.R.F House in Jackson.

Because of her varied interests, Gerry was also associated with a number of social clubs. She was an excellent bridge player and was a long-term member of two bridge clubs and also played regularly at Turtle Cove. She was a member of the Mimosa Garden Club, and the variety of plants in her yard in Jackson demonstrated her love of plants and gardening. She loved to read and was a member of two book clubs: Corbin Book Club and the Hilderbrand Book Club. Always ready to learn and experience something new, she enjoyed traveling. She visited every state in the United States and countries in several continents. One of her favorite trips was to the Holy Land to see the places she had so often studied.

Gerry will be remembered as a very intelligent, gentle, calm, level-headed Christian woman. Her faith and spiritual strength were reflected in the way she lived her life. She battled Parkinson's disease for twenty years and never complained. Attempting to live life to the fullest, regardless of her circumstances, she made it a point to have a purpose for each day. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.

Gerry is survived by her husband of 61 years, the Rev. Dr. Ben Wright, whom she married on March 22, 1959. She is also survived by her son Dan Wright and his wife, Laurie, of Dalton and her daughter, Gerri Renee Wright of McDonough. She had five grandchildren: Laura Kate Wright, Thomas Wright, Daniel Wright, Correll Wright, and Benjamin Wright. She is survived by sisters Eugenia (Jean) Mims and Judy Hauck and her husband, Jim, and sister in law Mary Wright. In addition, she is survived by nephew Rev. Richard Chewning and his wife, Susan; niece Joan Bourdon and her husband Roger; nephew John Wright and his wife Nelda, niece Janice LaFramboise and her husband Joe; nephew Jeff Wright and his wife Kelly.

She was predeceased by parents, Era and Hoke Pressley, sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Don Chewning, brother-in-law, Frank Mims, brother-in-law Bill Wright and nephew, Jim Mims.

The family would like to extend appreciation to the caregivers that were part of the last year and a half of her life.

Due to the current pandemic, a graveside service will be held with family members only. A memorial service will be held at the Jackson United Methodist Church at a later time.

In lieu of flowers and gifts the family requests that donations be made to the Jackson United Methodist Church or to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.Parkinson.org).

Those desiring may visit the online Guest Registry at www.haistenfuneral.com

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Wright family.