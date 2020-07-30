Covington, GA Mr. Emory Carlton Spencer, age 91 of the Oaks at Ashton Hills Assisted Living Center, Covington, formerly of Jackson, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Emory was born on Wednesday, February 13, 1929, to the late Abraham George "A.G." Spencer and the late Julia Coleman Spencer. He is also preceded in death by his daughter, Peggy Joyce Spencer; brother, Wendell "Doc" Spencer; sisters, Julia Frances Goodface, Hueace Etheridge, and Mary Lois Singley. He was a well-known mechanic who loved waterskiing, fishing, camping, working in the garage, and spending time with his grandchildren. Emory attended Butts County Schools and later served in the United States Army National Guard as a member of the Company A 121st Infantry Regiment. He also devoted 50 years as a member of the St. John Masonic Lodge #45. Emory faithfully attended First Baptist Church of Jackson.

Emory is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Margaret Phillips Spencer; daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie & Wayne Kitchens; grandchildren, "Trey" William Bailey Harold III, "Jay" Emory Jason Bailey; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Daftner Spencer Fincher and Joan Barclay; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mr. Emory Spencer will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Reverend Keith Joseph officiating. Private family interment will follow in the Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may come by Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home on Monday to pay their respects between the hours of 11:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.

Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Spencer family.

To plant a tree in memory of Emory Spencer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.