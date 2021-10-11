Jackson, GA Elsie Mae Power Grant, age 87, formerly of the Pepperton Community, died peacefully Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Westbury Center of Jackson for Nursing and Healing. She was born Monday, March 19, 1934 in Marietta, GA to the late Pierce & Ola Mae Stephens Power. She is also preceded by her husband Tyrus Levon (Tiny) Grant who passed away in April of 1995. Elsie was a graduate of Jackson High School; she enjoyed gardening and helping other people.

Those left to cherish her memory include three daughters and sons in-law; Gail & Heinz Finley, Wanda & Bill Schroeder and Iris & Stan Ivester, five grandchildren; Austin Finley, Kyle Smith, Keaton Smith, Katie Smith and Roy T. Huffman, five great grandchildren; Braelynn Finley, Bryce Smith, Olivia Smith, Kaden Smith and Kallie Smith. She is also survived by two brothers; James Power and Alfred Power and one sister Nancy Snowden.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 15 at the Funeral Home from Noon until 1:45 PM. A Graveside Service will follow the visitation at 2:00 PM in the Jackson City Cemetery, Mr. Rudy Mangham will officiate.

Those desiring to join family & friends in honoring the life of Elsie Mae Power Grant online may visit www.haistenfuneral.com

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Grant family.