Conyers
Elizabeth Collins
Elizabeth Byrd Collins, age 72 of Conyers, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Ouida Byrd, Sr. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Claude Michael Collins; daughter and daughter-in-law, Krista and Elizabeth Collins; son, Jonathan Collins; daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Patrick England; grandchildren and their spouses, Kasey and Austin Carver, Christopher England, Hannah England, Amber England; great-grandchildren, Bentley Lefebvre, Raelynn Carver, Emma Kate Carver; brother and sister-in-law, Samuel and Sherry Byrd Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Lane and Jeff Lefebvre; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles and Elnora Collins; nieces and nephews, Misty Lefebvre, Samuel Byrd III, Allen and Mindy Lefebvre, Lynn and Robert Gogan and family; she is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Collins was a member of Conyers First United Methodist Church for over 30 years. Elizabeth was a devoted employee at J.H. House Elementary School for 25 years. Her hobbies included crocheting, watching Hallmark Channel movies and traveling to Gatlinburg. Most of all she loved spending time with her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Conyers First United Methodist Church with Dr. Dave Benson officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home and Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 3 until 4 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
