Elizabeth Ann Kilgo Lisa Whittington

Jackson, GA Mrs. Elizabeth "Lisa" Ann Kilgo Whittington, age 54, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away at Emory University Hospital on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Lisa was born on Wednesday, April 6, 1966 in Griffin, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Stevie David Kilgo and Barbara Peek Kilgo. She was an avid reader and loved the beach and seashell hunting/collecting, dogs, flowers, and especially her grandchildren. Lisa is survived by her husband, Dennis Whittington; children and their spouses, Beth & Chris Davis, Sterling & Patti Kilgo; grandchildren, Wesley, Lillian, and Sawyer; mother, Barbara Peek Kilgo; sisters and brother-in-law, Shane & Mindy Phillips, and Jennifer Kilgo; mother-in-law, Edith Heath; sister and brother-in-law, Sandra & Jeff Coleman; her beloved dog, Daisy; several nieces and nephews. A private family service for Mrs. Lisa Whittington will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Butts Mutts, www.buttsmutts.com.

