Elaine Robinson

Jackson, GA Mrs. Mildred Elaine Johnson Robinson, age 72, of Jackson, passed away November 14, 2021, at her home. She was born in Forest Park, daughter of the late Millard Elmer Johnson and Evie Dell Parrott Johnson. Elaine worked at Ft. Gillem Army Base for many years. She was also a homemaker and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed her flowers, sewing, and cooking.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Jeanette Sanders and a brother Eugene Johnson.

She is survived by her husband: David Robinson; children: Paul Shannon Guy of Molena, Thomas Adam Guy (Betty) of Locust Grove, Cory Lane Robinson of Locust Grove, David Scott Robinson (Kristy) of Newnan, and Hillie Lee Ann Peacock of Newnan; she was Nana to her grandchildren: Chris Florence (April), Brandon Guy (Breanna), Bree Nunez, Kaylee Guy, Katie Peacock, Madeline Womack (Justin), Erin Patterson (Eric), Lauren Robinson, Maggie Peacock, Noah Guy, Amy Guy, Collin Robinson, Emily Guy, Leeann Guy, McKenna Robinson; nine great-grandchildren; brother: John Thomas Johnson; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 20, 12:00 p.m., at Westside Baptist Church in Jackson.

Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

