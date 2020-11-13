Jackson, GA Mrs. Edna Ruth Nicholson Vaughn, age 90, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Sylvan Grove Hospital in Jackson. Edna was born in Maryville, Tennessee, on Thursday, May 8, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Horace Major Nicholson and the late Maggie Kendrick Nicholson. Edna served in the United States Navy and attended Old Bethel Church. She was an avid animal lover, enjoyed yard sales, and appreciated good music. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rufus Alfred "Tuck" Vaughn; and brother, Keith Nicholson. Edna is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kaye & Chester Grant; son, Ronnie Vaughn; grandson and his wife, Corey & Rachel Grant; great-grandchildren, Mason and Charlotte; several nieces and nephews. A graveside service for Mrs. Edna Vaughn will be held at Old Bethel Church Cemetery on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. with Reverend Jack Pickel officiating. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Vaughn family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Service information
Nov 16
Graveside Service
Monday, November 16, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Old Bethel Church Cemetery
Old Bethel Rd.
Jackson , GA 30233
Old Bethel Rd.
Jackson , GA 30233
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Two die after tractor-trailer collision on I-75 in the early morning hours of Nov. 11
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Christmas at the Ranch and a Reverse Christmas Parade planned
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Brad Johnson expected to be named the next Butts County Manager
- Vote recount in Presidential race underway in Butts County
- Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increase by more than 11,200 in Georgia last week, deaths top
- Newnan Police nab suspect in 4 of 6 killings
- Jackson Red Devils face playoff situation against Mary Persons Friday at Red Devil Hill
- Now Streaming: Sofia Loren, Greta Thunberg light up the screen
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: A-frame designed home in Flovilla features stocked pond for avid fishers
- 100 vintage baby names coming back into style
- Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - Nov. 9
- Best community college in every state
- Doctors respond to 20 common concerns about the flu shot
- PHOTOS: President Trump rally in Rome draws a crowd estimated at 30,000
- PHOTOS: 2020 Masters, Monday Practice Rounds
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home boasts lake living with incredible sunrise views
- PHOTOS: 2020 Masters, Wednesday Practice Rounds
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.