Jackson, GA Mrs. Edna Ruth Nicholson Vaughn, age 90, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Sylvan Grove Hospital in Jackson. Edna was born in Maryville, Tennessee, on Thursday, May 8, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Horace Major Nicholson and the late Maggie Kendrick Nicholson. Edna served in the United States Navy and attended Old Bethel Church. She was an avid animal lover, enjoyed yard sales, and appreciated good music. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rufus Alfred "Tuck" Vaughn; and brother, Keith Nicholson. Edna is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kaye & Chester Grant; son, Ronnie Vaughn; grandson and his wife, Corey & Rachel Grant; great-grandchildren, Mason and Charlotte; several nieces and nephews. A graveside service for Mrs. Edna Vaughn will be held at Old Bethel Church Cemetery on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. with Reverend Jack Pickel officiating. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Vaughn family.

Service information

Nov 16
Graveside Service
Monday, November 16, 2020
3:00PM
Old Bethel Church Cemetery
Old Bethel Rd.
Jackson , GA 30233
