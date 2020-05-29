Edna Summey Miller-Hamilton, 1932-2020, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after a long period of infirmity. She is survived by her husband, Benjamin F. Hamilton of Jackson, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was the widow of Walter L. Miller and the last surviving member of her immediate family, which included her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Oliver Summey Sr., and two brothers, Oliver Summey Jr. and Harold Summey.

Mrs. Miller-Hamilton, a native of Hendersonville, NC, had lived in Butts County since 1955 when she accepted a position as a science and math teacher at Henderson High School. The author, who was a student in one of her initial classes, remembers her as a soft spoken young lady, only one year out of college, who was faced with the challenge of teaching a chemistry class with no chemicals, no test tubes, no lab equipment, no laboratory and few textbooks. At the beginning of the 1959-60 school year, she became the librarian-media specialist at Henderson, a position she held until her retirement in 1994.

There is an ideal put forth by Mother Teresa which says, "We cannot all do great things but we can all do small things with great love." As a teacher-librarian, Mrs. Miller-Hamilton lived up to this ideal. Her pleasant, soft spoken disposition enabled her to assist others through suggestions rather than demands. All who knew her - students, colleagues, family, friends and acquaintances - felt comfortable in her presence and recognized her genuine interest and care for their well being. We are all better people because she touched our lives.

May the soul of our loved one rest in peace and may God grant to those of us who survive her the serenity to accept the things that we cannot change, the courage to change the things that we can change, and the wisdom to know the difference.

To plant a tree in memory of Edna Miller-Hamilton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.