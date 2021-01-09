Jackson, GA Mr. Eddie Heaton, age 69, of Jackson, died Wednesday January 6, 2021 at South Georgia Medical Center.
Mr. Heaton was born on January 8, 1951 in Thomaston, to the late Ralph Heaton and the late Betty Marlowe Heaton. He was owner and operator of Heaton Home Inspection , and was a member of Rock Springs Church. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Heaton.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Burgner Heaton of Jackson, sons, Shane Heaton of Gainsville, GA, Brandon Heaton of Barnesville, sisters, Linda Murphy of Thomaston, Darlene Dickerson of Thomaston, grandchildren, Dylan (Emily) Tootle, Dakota Heaton, Caitlin Tootle, Makayla Jones, and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Coggins Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Crystal Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 10, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m at Coggins Funeral Home.
Coggins Funeral Home Thomaston Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
