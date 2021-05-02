Covington, GA Dovie Joanne Moss, of Covington, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at the age of 81. Mrs. Moss loved the Lord and delighted in attending church and listening to Southern Gospel music. She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, cooking delicious meals for them and writing poetry about her family. Mrs. Moss was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Moss; parents, Rebbie Clifford and Callie Martiel Lunsford; and sisters, Elsie Mayo, Joyce Snooks.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Franklin Moss; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Tom Kelley; son, Wayne Moss; step-daughter, Angela Moss Mitchell and husband, Jim; step-sons, Zach Moss, David Franklin Moss; grandchildren and spouses, Crystal and Brandon Mings, Tom T. and Jackie Kelley, Josh and Ashley Moss, Jennifer and Matt Salvatore, Alex Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Caleb Mings, Ella Mings, Gunner Moss, Harper Kate Moss, Tucker Kelley, Cooper Kelley; sisters and brother-in-law, Shirley Kersey, Jackie Cothran, Patsy and Neil Earnhart; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service for Mrs. Moss will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021, 1:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Ron Swann officiating and interment following in Eastlawn Memorial Park, 640 McGarity Road, in McDonough. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, Wednesday, May 5, from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M.

Governor Brian Kemp's latest executive order has eliminated restrictions on large gatherings; however, CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services.