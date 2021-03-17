Jackson, GA Mrs. Dorothy Sue Pope, age 87, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021. Sue was born on Friday, January 5, 1934 in Walton County, Georgia to the late Hoke Smith East and the late Ruby Bryant East. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Roland Pope, five brothers, and one sister. Sue loved to clean and go shopping. Sue is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Jimmy Moore; grandchildren, Chastity and Joey Brown, Kelsey Sublett; great-grandchildren, Lily Brown, Bo Brown, Laney Kate Sublett; two sisters; 2 brothers; special friend, Sarah Hamlin, who she loved like a sister; several nieces and nephews. A graveside service for Mrs. Sue Pope will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Jackson City Cemetery with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Pope family.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Pope as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.