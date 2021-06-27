Locust Grove, GA Mrs. Dorothy Maie "MawMaw" Brooks, age 86, of Locust Grove, Georgia passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Dorothy was born on Friday, April 12, 1935 in White County, Tennessee to the late James Henry Kuhn and the late Gustie Mae Simmons Kuhn. Along with her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Reverend Henry R. Brooks; siblings, James Kuhn, Minnie Lee Kuhn, Elizabeth Dodson. Dorothy moved to Locust Grove in 1940 and she worked with the Henry County School System at the Locust Grove Schools and was a blessing to untold numbers of staff and students. She loved the Lord most of all, followed by her family and friends. She was a member of East Juliette Baptist Church, Phillipi Baptist Church and County Line Baptist Church.

Dorothy is survived by her children and their spouses, Belinda and Robert Young (Jenkinsburg), Donna Welch (Locust Grove), Debbie and Ned Youngberg (Jenkinsburg), Rusty and Jeanean Brooks (Milner); 15 Grandchildren; 26 Great-Grandchildren; 5 Great-Great-Grandchildren; brothers and their spouses, Roy and Linda Kuhn (Locust Grove), Johnny and Gladys Kuhn (Locust Grove), Steve and Nan Kuhn (Locust Grove); numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Mrs. Dorothy "MawMaw" Brooks will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Phillipi Baptist Church in Locust Grove with Reverend David McCoy and Reverend Stanley Harrell officiating. Interment will follow at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in McDonough, Georgia. She will lie in state one hour prior to the service and the family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.

Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Brooks family.