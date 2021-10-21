Jackson, GA Mrs. Dorothea Lucille "Dot" McLeod Stewart, age 82, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Westbury Center of McDonough. Dot was born on Tuesday, July 11, 1939, in Manchester, Georgia, to the late Dewey McLeod and the late Collie Fuller McLeod. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Josh Baxter; sister, Lorelle Eaton. She retired from General Motors and was a member of Cedar Rock Church. Dot is survived by her children, Linda and Dale Rosser; Donna and Wayne Baxter; Chuck and Robbyn Heath; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service for Mrs. Dot Stewart will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 2:00 P.M in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Reverend Greg Johns and Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Interment will follow at Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Stewart family.
