Doris Marie Smallwood Puddin Crowe

Jackson, GA Mrs. Doris Marie "Puddin" Smallwood Crowe, age 85, of Jackson, Georgia passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022. Doris was born on Tuesday, March 10, 1936, in Perry, Georgia to the late John H. Smallwood and the late Eunice Willinell Smith Smallwood. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, "Pops" Henry Thomas Crowe, Jr. Doris enjoyed yardwork, shopping, especially at Belk, and thoroughly enjoyed helping with real estate. She loved life on the lake. Doris is survived by her daughter, Alisa Crowe; son and daughter-in-law, Clint and Kristie "Nunu" Crowe; grandchildren, Trent and Jennifer Anderson, Jeremy Anderson, Noah Baldwin, Cody and Peggy Lewis, Corbin Crowe, Cason Crowe, Hollyn Crowe; great-grandchildren, KZ Anderson, Chloe Lewis; sisters-in-law, Janelle Caron, Carolyn Smith; brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Wanda Rockhold; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mrs. Doris Crowe will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Interment will follow at Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, however, those desiring can make a donation in Mrs. Doris Crowe's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinsons.org, Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Crowe family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
Latest News
- Regents approve Sonny Perdue as next University System of Georgia chancellor
- Texas begins investigating parents of transgender teens for child abuse, according to a lawsuit. One parent works in the department involved in the investigations
- Cain Velasquez, former UFC champion, arrested in Bay Area shooting
- Shake up Lenten dinners with variety
- Biden announces ban on Russian aircraft from US airspace
Most Popular
Articles
- Butts County man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of children
- Butts County Board of Education names Crawford County School Superintendent Brent Lowe as superintendent finalist
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Gold Lion Farm spotlighted on ‘A Fork in the Road’ public broadcasting television show
- Butts County Sheriff Gary Long proposing law to have cop killers serve all their time in maximum security prisons
- Butts County seeking legislation to change water authority board from five to seven members
- William Owen Bill Young
- Linda Carol Chrisley
Images
Videos
Collections
- Fastest-growing counties in Georgia
- CAPITOL BEAT: 5 stories to know from this past week at the General Assembly
- PHOTOS: 'Gasoline Alley' movie premieres at Tift Theatre in South Georgia
- GET OUT THERE: Things to do & see this weekend in Rockdale & Newton
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Feb. 27
- Americans lost over $4.2 billion to cybercrime in 2020—here’s how to keep yourself safe
- 5 common puppy illnesses—and what to do about them
- Check it out! Things to do this weekend in and around Butts County
- Best East Coast small towns to live in
- 8 of the greatest risk factors for heart disease
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.