Doris Marie Smallwood Puddin Crowe

Jackson, GA Mrs. Doris Marie "Puddin" Smallwood Crowe, age 85, of Jackson, Georgia passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022. Doris was born on Tuesday, March 10, 1936, in Perry, Georgia to the late John H. Smallwood and the late Eunice Willinell Smith Smallwood. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, "Pops" Henry Thomas Crowe, Jr. Doris enjoyed yardwork, shopping, especially at Belk, and thoroughly enjoyed helping with real estate. She loved life on the lake. Doris is survived by her daughter, Alisa Crowe; son and daughter-in-law, Clint and Kristie "Nunu" Crowe; grandchildren, Trent and Jennifer Anderson, Jeremy Anderson, Noah Baldwin, Cody and Peggy Lewis, Corbin Crowe, Cason Crowe, Hollyn Crowe; great-grandchildren, KZ Anderson, Chloe Lewis; sisters-in-law, Janelle Caron, Carolyn Smith; brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Wanda Rockhold; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mrs. Doris Crowe will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Interment will follow at Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, however, those desiring can make a donation in Mrs. Doris Crowe's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinsons.org, Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Crowe family.

