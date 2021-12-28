Jackson, GA Doris Lafay McDaniel, age 79, passed away at her residence Tuesday December 28, 2021. She was born Saturday September 12, 1942 in Dublin, GA to the late Johnny Darley and Laura Mae Stewart Darley, who survives. She was married for 33 years to Wayne McDaniel who passed away in 1993. Along with her Father and Husband Doris is preceded in death by her Daughter; Elaine Steinkamp, Brothers; Lewis Darley, Don Darley, Dale Darley, Doyce Darley and Bobby Darley, Sister; Margaret Hardy. Doris was a retired newspaper carrier with The Atlanta Journal & Constitution and she was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church. Her hobbies include watching TV, talking on the phone with her Mother and spending time with her birds.

Those left to cherish her memory include her Son & Daughter-in-law; David & Kelly McDaniel, Daughter & Son-in-law; Betty & Clint Newman, Grandchildren; Ashley Zajicek and Michael Morrison, eight Great-Grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services for Doris Lafay McDaniel will be Monday January 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home, Rev. Kermit Lowery will officiate. Interment will follow the service in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. The Family will receive friends at the Funeral Home immediately prior to the Service, beginning at 12:00 noon.

Those that desire to leave their condolences online may visit WWW.haistenfuneral.com

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the McDaniel Family.