Jackson
Donna Gail Powell
Mrs. Donna Gail Huff Powell, age 73, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born on Saturday, October 26, 1946, in Athens, Georgia, daughter of the late Thomas Ellis Huff, Sr. and Eddie Belle Morrow Huff. Gail was a member of Jackson Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed sewing, fishing with her husband and spending time online. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sisters, Anne Melton, and Joyce Cowan; and brother, Tommy Huff.
Gail is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ronnie Powell; sons and daughters-in-law, Tommy and Gina Powell, Dean and Julie Powell, Jeff and Carla Powell; grandchildren, Susan and Steve Owens, Erin and Shawn Schrock, Christopher and Amy Powell, Beth and Ismael Garcia, Tyler and Haylee Powell, and Alan Powell; 10 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Lynn and Mike Baughcum; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mrs. Gail Powell will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Reverend Steve Dudley officiating. Interment will follow in the Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Powell family.
To send flowers to the family of Donna Powell, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.