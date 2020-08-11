Braselton, GA Dominic Anthony Vigliotti, age 88, of Braselton and formerly of Bradford, PA passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. Dominic was a United States Air Force veteran. Survivors include sons, Dave (Tammy) Vigliotti, Dan (Karen) Vigliotti; daughters, Angela (John) Pearson, Tina M. Kowlsen; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. Dominic is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Joan Vigliotti; brothers, Louis Vigliotti, Andrew Vigliotti, Ottavio Vigliotti; sister, Faye (Vigliotti) Brol. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM, Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to be held with military honors 10:30 AM, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Mandarin Cemetery, 12135 Mandarin Road, Jacksonville, FL, 32223. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Straight Street Ministries at https://straightstreetministry.org/backpacklove or Compassion International at https://www.compassion.com. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

