Lamar, GA Mrs. Dianne Tingle Faulkner, age 56 of Milner, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021. Dianne was born in Griffin, Georgia on November 8, 1964. Her father, James Wallace Tingle, sister-in-law, Connie Hulsey, father-in-law, David Faulkner all preceded her in death. She was a member of Rock Springs Church and was a 35-year employee of the Georgia Department of Defense. Dianne enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, the beach and working in the garden growing flowers. Survivors include her husband, Alvin Faulkner; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie Crews (Wayne); son and fiancé, 2nd Lt Trevor Faulkner and Melissa Wyatt; grandchildren, Thorne Crews and Olivia Crews; mother, Edna Wilson; siblings, Robin Tingle, Donna Tingle Van Cleave (Noll), Denise Tingle, Bobby Tingle, David Tingle (Lucinda); mother-in-law, Geraldine Faulkner; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Danny Faulkner (Sheila), Jerry Faulkner (Ann), Frank Hulsey, Jackie Faulkner (Susan), Sandy Faulkner; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, October 4, 2021 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Rock Springs Church followed by a graveside service at Rock Springs Cemetery. Dr. Benny Tate will officiate. Those desiring to do so can donate to Companionate Hearts at Rocks Springs Church, 219 Rock Springs Road, Milner, GA 30257 in honor of Dianne. Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Dianne Tingle Faulkner by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.

